Joss Stone says impressed by Armenian wine

PanARMENIAN.Net - English singer, songwriter and actress Joss Stone has revealed her admiration for Armenian wine in an interview with the international online magazine PopMatters.

Asked what have been some of the treats she wished to always have with her, the artist remembered the Armenian wine she drank while in Yerevan.

"There was a wine in Armenia, it was in a ceramic jug and it was very specific to that place," Stone said.

"You need to get some when you can! Sadly I can't always have the wine because I don't drink the day before I sing."

The singer visited the Armenian capital in October 2016 to perform during the Yerevan Jazz Fest.