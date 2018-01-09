Tajikistan wants direct flights to Armenia
January 9, 2018 - 19:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Tajik government has ordered the relevant agencies to take necessary steps to launch direct flights to Armenia, local media reports reveal.
An agreement between the governments of Tajikistan and Armenia on air communication signed on June 14, 2017 in Yerevan is expected to be approved.
The Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan and other agencies are tasked to take measures to implement the agreement in question.
The issue of launching direct flights between the two countries was discussed during the official visit of Tajikistan's leader Emomali Rahmon to Armenia.
