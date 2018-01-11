U.S. State Dept: Armenia among world's safest countries for travel
January 11, 2018 - 12:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. State Department has named Armenia among the world's safest countries for travel and leisure.
The department changed the previous phrasing from the previous warnings and alerts, which some travelers found confusing, to a colored-number system of advisories with more explicit descriptions of what yielded the ranking.
Countries are now labeled No. 1 for taking normal precautions, No. 2 for using increased caution, No. 3 urging travelers to reconsider a trip and No. 4 for recommending against travel at that time. Specific threats will be described with summaries such as C for crime, T for terrorism and U for civil unrest.
Reviews are done annually for countries ranked No. 1 or 2, and every six months for No. 3 or 4, with more frequent reviews if events warrant.
Azerbaijan is ranked No. 2, while Russia is a No. 3 country.
Top stories
Saroukhan contributed to pioneering the art form as a type of important political commentary within the region.
The crew was traveling in the region to shoot a film-trip, which would help tourists get first-hand info about what to do and what to see.
The Turkish state played a role in the murder of journalist of Armenian descent, Agos weekly editor-in-chief Hrant Dink, according to Ozdemir.
The Syrian-Armenian community has decorated a Chrismast tree at the a square in Aleppo, 1 year after the city was liberated from militants.
Partner news
Latest news
One-of-a-kind entertainment complex to be constructed in Armenia A major entertainment and leisure complex will be constructed in Yerevan as the government approved a $22 million investment project.
Scientists studying extraterrestrial radio signals coming from space The fast radio bursts come from a dense stellar core near an extraordinarily powerful magnetic field like one near a massive black hole.
Switzerland bans boiling lobsters while they are still alive Bern said “the practice of plunging live lobsters into boiling water, which is common in restaurants, is no longer permitted”.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Liverpool ‘would be a perfect fit’ for each other Henrikh Mkhitaryan would be a perfect fit for Liverpool and Liverpool would be a perfect fit for the Armenia international, Graham Ruthven says.