Al-Qaeda-linked forces reinforce southwest Aleppo front
January 12, 2018 - 13:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Militant forces linked to the Syrian affiliate of Al-Qaeda are reinforcing their positions opposite Syrian Arab Army lines in southwest Aleppo province after initially disengaging from the region several days ago, Al-Masdar News says.
The armed groups recently announced their withdrawal from the Al-Hass mountainous region in Aleppo’s southeastern countryside.
Militant factions justified their withdrawal decision by saying that a mass encirclement of rebel fighters in southwest Aleppo due to Syrian Army advances in eastern Idlib was highly possible and this made it strategically unfeasible or militarily wasteful to defend the Al-Hass region.
In the event, at least one rebel group – this being Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda) – has decided to re-militarize the Al-Hass area and to this end, the last twelve hours has witnessed the jihadist faction flood southwest Aleppo with reinforcements.
The presence of militants within southwest Aleppo is confirmed by the fact that Syrian army-led forces advancing towards government positions in eastern Idlib via Khanasser have encountered resistance from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters.
The actual number of Al-Qaeda-linked militants in the Al-Hass region remains unknown.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia football chief knows “a little more” about Mkhitaryan’s situation Hayrapetyan said he knows “a little more” about the relationship between Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.
Source Foundation, VivaCell-MTS helping children with disabilities 40 children with special needs have been benefiting from the specialized personal assistant service in Yerevan.
Syrian-Armenian artist joins LA Master Chorale for a unique project The one-night-only performance will be conducted by Grant Gershon, the Master Chorale’s Kiki and David Gindler Artistic Director.
Armenian women consecrated as deacons at Tehran cathedral Armenian women have been consecrated as deacons and joined male deacons during the liturgy at Saint Sarkis Cathedral in Tehran.