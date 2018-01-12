UN official hails Iran's cooperation in Syria as "valuable"
January 12, 2018 - 14:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs has acknowledged Iran's cooperation in Syria in a meeting with Iranian ambassador to Damascus, IRNA reports.
At the meeting held at Iran's Embassy in Syria, Mark Lowcock described his meeting with Syrian officials as positive and said that Iran has been playing a valuable role with regard to Syria.
He also said that the UN is trying to provide humanitarian aids to all the people who have been affected by war.
Latest developments in Syria, cooperation for relieving the suffering of people in crisis-stricken areas, particularly in Syria were the main topics of the meeting.
Iranian Ambassador Javad Torkabadi, for his part, expressed Iran's interest in playing an active role in humanitarian operation in coordination with Syrian government.
The priority in humanitarian aids to Syrian people is to lessen the effects of inhuman acts of terrorist groups, and relieving the nightmare of terrorism through restoring stability in the crisis-stricken areas, he said.
