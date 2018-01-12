Aivazovsky exhibit in Yerevan extended due to popular demand
January 12, 2018 - 16:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An exhibition dedicated to the bicentenary of seascape artist Ivan Aivazovsky will be open to public for one more month. The decision was based on a major interest among art lovers, the Armenian National Gallery said in a Facebook post.
As many as 44,000 people have already watched the exhibition which opened on September 15, 2017 and was set to run through January 15.
52 paintings, 26 drawings and a dozen other works are currently on display at the National Gallery in downtown Yerevan. "Chaos" (The Creation) from 1841 is the jewel of the exhibition, having never been showcased in Armenia before.
