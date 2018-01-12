Parliament must elect new Armenia president by March 9: president
January 12, 2018 - 16:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The National Assembly must elect the fourth president of Armenia by March 9, 2018, and the new prime minister after April 9, president Serzh Sargsyan said at a meeting with senior lawmakers.
“It’s desirable for the president to receive broad parliamentary support,” Sargsyan said on Friday, January 12.
The president said that the parliament must also elect the members of the Supreme Court Council by March 9.
Sargsyan will step down as the country’s president in spring, with Armenia making a full transition to a parliamentary system of government.
A spokesman for the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, Eduard Sharmazanov said Thursday the RPA will discuss the issue of nominating a presidential candidate in February.
