American experts see no ground for renewed Karabakh hostilities in 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net - American experts believe that no large-scale hostilities will be staged in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in 2018, the Voice of America reports.

According to former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine John E. Herbst, the status quo will be maintained in the current year too.

Herbst has expressed the view that both Armenia and Azerbaijan are well aware that neither of them benefited from the Four-Day War in April 2016.

The former ambassador says the sale by Russia of modern technology to the conflicting parties is disgusting as such policies tend to take advantage of human pain and enable the Kremlin to maintain its influence.

American military expert Stephen Blank shares the same view and says that winter is not the best time to launch an offensive.

The situation, however, can change after a dramatic development but Blank says the United States will try its best to help maintain peace in the region.