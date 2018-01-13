MEP raises issue of Karabakh youth isolation to EU's Federica Mogherini
January 13, 2018 - 11:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Belgian MEP Louis Michel has addressed two written questions to the European Commission and the High Representative Federica Mogherini, raising the issue of the extension of the Erasmus+ program to students from Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh, as well as the implementation of investigative mechanism on the line of contact between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan.
In his first question, Michel raises the issue of the prohibition of Artsakh students from the Erasmus+ program, whereas university students of all the six Eastern Partnership nations have access to the program, and are allowed to complete a part of their studies in Europe, the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) reveals.
In his second question, the Belgian MEP appealed the High Representative of the EU Federica Mogherini to clarify how the Union intends to assist in enforcing the ceasefire and putting in place the OSCE investigative mechanism.
In order to facilitate the peace process in Karabakh, the EAFJD said it encourages more European Parliament members to raise these issues, and will follow carefully the response of the European Commission and the European External Action Service, within 6 weeks at the latest.
