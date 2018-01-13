Armenia president briefed on 7-year army modernization program
January 13, 2018 - 15:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Supreme commander of the Armenian armed forces, president Serzh Sargsyan on Friday, January 12 attended a discussion of a seven-year project aimed at the modernization of the army.
When developing the 2018-2024 program, possible developments and the ways to tackle them were forecasted and necessary steps were taken for the efficient management of existing resources.
The president attached great importance to the discussions of the program, which according to him, will help raise the management efficiency and combat-readiness level in the army, and protect Armenia’s borders.
