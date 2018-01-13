200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered on January 7-13

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani troops were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on January 7-13.

Azeri forces, in particular, fired more than 2000 shots towards the Armenian positions, using firearms, large-scale machine-guns and sniper rifles.

The Artsakh Defense Army units continue protecting their positions, retaliating only in the event of extreme necessity.