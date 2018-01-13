Former Spurs legend backs swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan
January 13, 2018 - 14:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Spurs legend Gary Lineker has endorsed a potential swap deal involving Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
United made a bid to sign Sánchez from Arsenal as José Mourinho attempts to scupper Manchester City’s hopes of securing the arrival of the Chile forward this month, also offering Mkhitaryan as a makeweight.
Former England and Tottenham striker Lineker took to Twitter to express support for the proposed deal.
“Interesting turn of events with Manchester United coming in for Sanchez, with Mkhitaryan going the other way,” he said.
“Can see the appeal for both clubs. United get a top player, and stop him going to City, and Arsenal get an excellent footballer in place of someone who wants away.”
