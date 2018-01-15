Mourinho provides updates on Mkhitaryan situation at Man United

PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has hinted that midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be allowed to leave Manchester United in January, The People's Person reports.

The Portuguese was questioned about Mkhitaryan’s future at the club ahead of Man United’s Monday Night Football fixture against Stoke City at Old Trafford. He told reporters that every player has a price, with Mkhitaryan falling rapidly down the pecking order in the Reds’ squad recently after a string of woeful performances in October and November and some poor displays since returning to the side in late December.

“My approach is that every player has a price. And I am not the kind of blind manager,” Mourinho said at his pre-match press conference.

“Blind in the sense that this player is untouchable, this one can never be sold.

“I think every player has a price. So, when the transfer window is open it’s also open for any club that is interested in our players.

“Then it’s up to us to make the decision yes or no. It’s up to us to make the right price.” Mourinho did praise Mkhitaryan, though, clearly keen not to alienate him if the Armenian does end up staying at Old Trafford until at least the end of the season.

“Mkhitaryan played the last match in the FA Cup against Derby. He probably will play the next one against Stoke. He is our player and a very good player,” he added.