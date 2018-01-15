Paul Merson: Henrikh Mkhitaryan one of the best players in Premier League

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal legend Paul Merson wants Alexis Sanchez to join Manchester United - if the Gunners get Henrikh Mkhitaryan in return, also describing the Armenia international as one of the best players in the Premier League.

Sanchez is heavily linked with an exit from Arsenal this month and has been left out of the squad to face Bournemouth today (1.30pm).

The Chilean is out of contract in the summer and Arsenal are keen to recoup some money for him this month.

Manchester City were favourites to sign him but Manchester United have emerged as serious candidates, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan potentially going in the opposite direction.

Merson says the Armenian would be a star at Arsenal, something they would not have if Sanchez and fellow contract-rebel Mesut Ozil left the club.

Asked who the stars would be if the duo went, Merson said on Sky Sports News: “They haven’t got one, they haven’t got one.

“That’s why I think if you can get Alexis Sanchez to Man United and get Mkhitaryan.

“I think Mkhitaryan’s one of the best players in the Premier League, I honestly do.

“I just think he’s shot at Manchester United, his confidence has gone.

“I think if you can get him to play like he did at Dortmund, you’ve got one of the best players.