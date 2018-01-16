Armenia, Azerbaijan foreign ministers to meet on Jan. 18 in Krakow

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov will meet in Krakow, Poland on Thursday, January 19 to discuss the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The meeting is organized at the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

The OSCE mission, meanwhile, conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the contact line between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, on the Akna-Hindarkh road section on Tuesday.

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense.