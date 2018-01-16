Armenia opposition chief doesn’t rule out support for RPA candidate
January 16, 2018 - 13:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - People have empowered the Republican Party of Armenia to single-handedly make a decision and elect officials for key positions, head of the opposition Tsarukyan bloc Gagik Tsarukyan told reporters on Tuesday, January 16, according to Aysor.am.
Asked why his bloc did not support Yelk, another opposition alliance, in nominating a candidate for the president’s post, Tsarukyan said the two would not be able to secure the necessary votes anyway.
Also, Tsarukyan did not rule out that his bloc may support the candidate nominated by the ruling RPA, saying that “everything’s possible.”
The Tsarukyan bloc chief added that no discussions on forming a coalition with the Republicans have been held so far.
Earlier, RPA lawmaker Vahram Baghdasaryan said the presidential election will most probably be held on March 2, with discussions on possible candidates set to launch this week.
The candidate must be a reputable person, who will be influential in the Diaspora, someone depoliticized, Baghdasaryan said.
