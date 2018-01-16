Armenia’s figure skaters bracing for European Championships
January 16, 2018 - 16:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships on Wednesday, January 17.
The Moscow-hosted tournament is expected to feature 37 figure skaters from 29 countries for the men’s singles event alone, with the free skating event scheduled for Friday.
Meanwhile, Anastasia Galustyan, also representing Armenia, will miss the women’s event due to injury.
The Tina Karapetyan / Simon Proulx-Senecal pair will also participate in the Championships and present a short and a free programs on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Top stories
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.
Her tweet has since been deleted, further fanning the flames regarding a possible switch during the January transfer window.
At one point, Turkish football club Besiktas was reportedly also interested in signing Mkhitaryan, who would replace Talisca.
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Armenia’s economy grew 6.4% in 2017 - double the initial forecast The Armenia government first expected to register a 3.2% growth in 2017 but revised its forecast later in the year.
Chinese farmer discovers duck-size 'rainbow' dinosaur A 161-million-year-old dinosaur the size of a duck would have been a shining, shimmering and splendid sight to behold.
Islamic State claims more than 30 Syrian army soldiers killed in Hama The Islamic State (IS) group released infographics, showing numerical figures from their recent attack against the Syrian army.
Armenian schoolchildren recreate Trump using new AR platform The students of Armath engineering club-laboratory of Talin high school in Armenia have developed an augmented reality app.