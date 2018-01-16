Armenia’s figure skaters bracing for European Championships

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships on Wednesday, January 17.

The Moscow-hosted tournament is expected to feature 37 figure skaters from 29 countries for the men’s singles event alone, with the free skating event scheduled for Friday.

Meanwhile, Anastasia Galustyan, also representing Armenia, will miss the women’s event due to injury.

The Tina Karapetyan / Simon Proulx-Senecal pair will also participate in the Championships and present a short and a free programs on Friday and Saturday, respectively.