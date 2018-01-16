Islamic State claims more than 30 Syrian army soldiers killed in Hama
January 16, 2018 - 16:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State (IS) group released infographics on Tuesday, January 16, showing numerical figures from their recent attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the northeastern countryside of the Hama Governorate, Al-Masdar News says.
According to the sheet, the Islamic State killed over 30 Syrian army soldiers in northeast Hama, also capturing 17 other military personnel.
Furthermore, IS alleges that 1 carrier truck, 3 pick-up trucks, 3 shilkas, 1 Kornet launcher, 4 Kornet missiles, and 3 motorcycles were captured from the Syrian Army.
IS recently took advantage of the Syrian army’s offensive in southern Idlib to launch several attacks on their positions in nearby Hama.
