Armenia’s Sargsyan unveils his vision for next president’s qualities
January 17, 2018 - 11:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President Serzh Sargsyan whose term expires in April 2018, has provided his opinion about the criteria that his successor should correspond to.
At a meeting with the Armenian intelligentsia, Sargsyan said the future president must be an impartial person, who has never been involved in politics and has never been a party member.
Also, the president stressed the importance of influence both in Armenia and abroad, the candidate’s reputation, their good command of foreign languages, as well as the wide network of connections both in and outside of the country.
Earlier, RPA lawmaker Vahram Baghdasaryan said the presidential election will most probably be held on March 2, with discussions on possible candidates set to launch this week.
The candidate must be a reputable person, who will be influential in the Diaspora, someone depoliticized, Baghdasaryan said.
Top stories
French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Yerevan in October 2018, ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte confirmed.
The final declaration, published on the European Council's website, does not mention any specific conflicts in the region.
Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
“The union is in the stage formation and certain issues have yet to be regulated,” Aravot cited her as saying on Thursday, July 27.
Partner news
Latest news
ANCA supporters send more than 15,000 targeted emails to Capitol Hill Activists from Alaska and Arizona to Maine and Montana responded to an ANCA action alert by sending over 15,000 messages to Capitol Hill.
Armenian Catholicos of Cilicia declares 2018 ‘Year of Independence’ Aram I’s Pontifical Encyclical was read on Jan. 14, during the Holy Liturgy at St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral in Antelias.
Armenian Genocide denial at the root of vile events in Turkey: expert Publisher of The California Courier Harut Sassounian has unveiled a fresh article about prominent Turkish political scientist Cengiz Aktar.
Syrian army breaks through, captures militant-held town in Aleppo The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) was able to break through Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in southern Aleppo.