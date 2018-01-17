Armenia’s Sargsyan unveils his vision for next president’s qualities

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Serzh Sargsyan whose term expires in April 2018, has provided his opinion about the criteria that his successor should correspond to.

At a meeting with the Armenian intelligentsia, Sargsyan said the future president must be an impartial person, who has never been involved in politics and has never been a party member.

Also, the president stressed the importance of influence both in Armenia and abroad, the candidate’s reputation, their good command of foreign languages, as well as the wide network of connections both in and outside of the country.

Earlier, RPA lawmaker Vahram Baghdasaryan said the presidential election will most probably be held on March 2, with discussions on possible candidates set to launch this week.

The candidate must be a reputable person, who will be influential in the Diaspora, someone depoliticized, Baghdasaryan said.