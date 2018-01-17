Syrian army launches major assault north of key airport
January 17, 2018 - 10:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a big assault in the southern countryside of Aleppo in Wednesday, January 17 morning, targeting the last towns and hilltops located just north of the Abu Dhuhour Military Airport, Al-Masdar News reports.
Backed by heavy artillery, the Syrian army troops began the attack by storming the small towns of Al-Jafra, ‘Anadan Al-Sheikh, and Abu Mujaher.
Intense clashes are now ongoing between the Syrian army and the jihadist rebels at these towns, a military report from the Aleppo Governorate stated this morning.
While no gains have been reported thus far, the Syrian Army is expected to take control of several towns in the coming hours, as the jihadist rebel defenses continue to collapse near the Abu Dhuhour Airport.
