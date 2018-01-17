Scientists reverse-engineer genome of man who died in 1827
January 17, 2018 - 11:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Hans Jonatan was born in the Caribbean in 1784, migrated to Iceland in 1802, and died in 1827 – and scientists have just managed to reconstruct part of his genome from 182 of his descendants, even though Hans' remains have long since been lost, Science Alert says.
This remarkable feat of reverse genetic engineering – the first time someone's genotype has been reconstructed using only descendants rather than their physical remains – reveals that Hans' mother was originally from somewhere in the Benin, Nigeria, and Cameroon region.
With Iceland having a mostly self-contained population until fairly recently, Hans' ancestry and history would have been very different from that of his neighbours. The study demonstrates that with enough genealogical and genotype data available, reconstructing a historical genome sequence like this is possible.
"To our knowledge, this study demonstrates the first use of genotype data from contemporary individuals, along with information about their genealogical relationships, to reconstruct a sizeable portion of the genome from a single ancestor born more than 200 years ago," says the international team of researchers in their paper.
Quite a bit of detailed research was required first – though these efforts were helped by Hans being the first man with African heritage to set foot in Iceland, and by the country having such a comprehensive genome database for its residents.
Having identified 788 of Hans' descendants, the scientists used single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) chips on 182 of them to identify DNA variations, slight changes in the biological blueprints laid down by our genes.
Whole genome sequencing, where the complete list of DNA instructions is charted, was carried out on 20 of the descendants, eventually leaving researchers with 674 chromosome fragments potentially linked to Hans' African heritage.
After another round of verification, using further genetic analysis and genealogy checks, the team was able to recreate 38 percent of Hans' maternal genome – the genetic blueprint passed down by his mother, Emilia Regina.
By comparing the genes inherited by Hans with worldwide databases, the researchers established that Emilia or her parents were probably transported as slaves from the west coast of Africa to the Americas and the Caribbean between 1760 and 1790.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
Partner news
Latest news
ANCA supporters send more than 15,000 targeted emails to Capitol Hill Activists from Alaska and Arizona to Maine and Montana responded to an ANCA action alert by sending over 15,000 messages to Capitol Hill.
Armenian Catholicos of Cilicia declares 2018 ‘Year of Independence’ Aram I’s Pontifical Encyclical was read on Jan. 14, during the Holy Liturgy at St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral in Antelias.
Armenian Genocide denial at the root of vile events in Turkey: expert Publisher of The California Courier Harut Sassounian has unveiled a fresh article about prominent Turkish political scientist Cengiz Aktar.
New Nigerian envoy, deputy Armenian FM vow to boost ties Ambassador of Nigeria to Armenia Hamzat Ibrahim met deputy foreign minister Armen Papikyan ahead of the start of his mission in the country.