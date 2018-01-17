Samsung requests trademark for ‘Micro QLED’

PanARMENIAN.Net - Samsung Electronics has filed a new trademark for “Micro QLED” with the Korean patent office, according to a report by Dutch tech news outlet LetsGoDigital on Wednesday, January 17.

The Q in QLED stands for quantum dot – a screen technology that Samsung has been developing in recent years.

Samsung filed two trademarks -- 8K QLED and Micro QLED -- on January 11, raising speculations that it is preparing to roll out a brand new TV using self-emitting quantum dots.

The 8K QLED is not entirely surprising given the South Korean giant's recent introduction at CES 2018. The other one, the Micro QLED, differs from MicroLED which Samsung showed on the Consumer Electronics Fair.

Samsung announced in 2016 that it would definitively stop its OLED TV production.