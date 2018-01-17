Arsenal-Man United deal delayed due to Mkhitaryan pay rise demand
January 17, 2018 - 12:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal-Manchester United swap deal involving Alexis Sanches and Henrikh Mkhitaryan is being delayed as the Armenia international wants an increase on his £150,000-a-week deal, Mirror reports.
Arsenal reportedly remain confident the deal will get done this week with both players valued at around £35 million.
But Mkhitaryan’s agent Mino Raiola has laid out a set of demands after insisting the United midfielder is in no rush to leave Old Trafford.
Mkhitaryan, 28, has got three and a half years left on his £150,000-a-week contract, wants a pay rise to go to Arsenal and will also want a “golden handshake” to leave United.
Raiola wants a big agent commission - more than £5m - and it is believed he will use the opportunity to try and renegotiate future terms for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, another of his clients.
Arsenal want a player-plus-cash deal but it is proving difficult to agree as Sanchez only has six months left on his deal while Mkhitaryan is younger and has longer terms so it is closer to being a straight swap.
United boss Jose Mourinho has admitted, meanwhile, that he dropped Mkhitaryan for the clash against Stoke because of speculation about his future.
Mourinho claimed he was trying to "protect" the Armenian by leaving him out.
Top stories
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.
Her tweet has since been deleted, further fanning the flames regarding a possible switch during the January transfer window.
At one point, Turkish football club Besiktas was reportedly also interested in signing Mkhitaryan, who would replace Talisca.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
ANCA supporters send more than 15,000 targeted emails to Capitol Hill Activists from Alaska and Arizona to Maine and Montana responded to an ANCA action alert by sending over 15,000 messages to Capitol Hill.
Armenian Catholicos of Cilicia declares 2018 ‘Year of Independence’ Aram I’s Pontifical Encyclical was read on Jan. 14, during the Holy Liturgy at St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral in Antelias.
Armenian Genocide denial at the root of vile events in Turkey: expert Publisher of The California Courier Harut Sassounian has unveiled a fresh article about prominent Turkish political scientist Cengiz Aktar.
New Nigerian envoy, deputy Armenian FM vow to boost ties Ambassador of Nigeria to Armenia Hamzat Ibrahim met deputy foreign minister Armen Papikyan ahead of the start of his mission in the country.