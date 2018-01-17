Russian athletes fall ill en-masse to dodge doping tests

PanARMENIAN.Net - 36 Russian athletes withdrew from a competition in Irkutsk after doping officers arrived at the site of the event.

The incident happened on January 13-14 at the athletics championships of the Siberian Federal District, Championat.com reports.

Officers from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) arrived in Irkutsk without warning, after which more than 30 participants declared they have fallen ill and did not participate in the championships, thus avoiding the drug tests.

Russia’s Olympic team has been barred from the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The country’s government officials are forbidden to attend, its flag will not be displayed at the opening ceremony and its anthem will not sound.