UN chief calls for revitalizing mediation initiative for Karabakh
January 17, 2018 - 12:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday, January 16 called for renewed efforts to settle the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
Addressing an informal briefing with the UN Member States on his top concerns for 2018, the UN chief stressed the need for pushing back the dangerous tide of nationalism in Europe.
Also, he called for revitalizing the relevant mediation initiatives for Eastern Ukraine, Nagorno Karabakh, Georgia and Transnistria.
Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov will meet in Krakow, Poland on Thursday to discuss the settlement of the conflict.
