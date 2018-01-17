Australian Open R2: Karen Khachanov vs Juan Martin Del Potro
January 17, 2018 - 13:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Karen Khachanov is running into Juan Martin Del Potro for second-round action at the the Australian Open on Thursday, January 18.
Born in Moscow to Armenian parents, Khachanov now represents Russia.
Del Potro and Khachanov faced each other last week in Auckland, with the Argentinian tennis star secoring victory.
