Baku extradites Russian scientist who went missing in Azerbaijan

January 18, 2018 - 10:20 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Baku has extradited Dmitry Chulkov, an employee of the Institute of Astronomy of the Russian Academy of Sciences to Russia following his detention in Azerbaijan, RIA Novosti reports.

Chulkov flew to Ganja on January 3 and reserved a room at a private guesthouse in the city. According to the owner, the researcher wanted to see Lake Goygol, and he advised the guest to take a cab, but Chulkov decided to go there on foot on January 5 and did not return.

The Russian, who had arrived in Azerbaijan for tourism purposes, was detained after he ignored a warning by servicemen against taking photos of a military unit in Goygol district.

The scientist was then detained.

