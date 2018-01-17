New Nigerian envoy, deputy Armenian FM vow to boost ties

PanARMENIAN.Net - The newly-appointed ambassador of Nigeria to Armenia, Hamzat Ibrahim, met deputy foreign minister Armen Papikyan ahead of the start of his mission in the country (with the seat in Tehran).

At the meeting in Yerevan on Wednesday, January 17, the deputy minister expressed hope that the envoy will work for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Hamzat said, in turn, that Nigeria is interested in deepening ties with Armenia and vowed to do his best to this end.

Besides, issues concerning the enhancement of cooperation in the framework of foreign ministries and international organizations, formation of legal framework, promotion of trade and economic ties were discussed.

The two also weighed in on questions of regional and international importance.