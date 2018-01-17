New Nigerian envoy, deputy Armenian FM vow to boost ties
January 17, 2018 - 16:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The newly-appointed ambassador of Nigeria to Armenia, Hamzat Ibrahim, met deputy foreign minister Armen Papikyan ahead of the start of his mission in the country (with the seat in Tehran).
At the meeting in Yerevan on Wednesday, January 17, the deputy minister expressed hope that the envoy will work for strengthening bilateral cooperation.
Hamzat said, in turn, that Nigeria is interested in deepening ties with Armenia and vowed to do his best to this end.
Besides, issues concerning the enhancement of cooperation in the framework of foreign ministries and international organizations, formation of legal framework, promotion of trade and economic ties were discussed.
The two also weighed in on questions of regional and international importance.
Top stories
French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Yerevan in October 2018, ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte confirmed.
The final declaration, published on the European Council's website, does not mention any specific conflicts in the region.
Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
“The union is in the stage formation and certain issues have yet to be regulated,” Aravot cited her as saying on Thursday, July 27.
Partner news
Latest news
ANCA supporters send more than 15,000 targeted emails to Capitol Hill Activists from Alaska and Arizona to Maine and Montana responded to an ANCA action alert by sending over 15,000 messages to Capitol Hill.
Armenian Catholicos of Cilicia declares 2018 ‘Year of Independence’ Aram I’s Pontifical Encyclical was read on Jan. 14, during the Holy Liturgy at St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral in Antelias.
Armenian Genocide denial at the root of vile events in Turkey: expert Publisher of The California Courier Harut Sassounian has unveiled a fresh article about prominent Turkish political scientist Cengiz Aktar.
Syrian army breaks through, captures militant-held town in Aleppo The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) was able to break through Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in southern Aleppo.