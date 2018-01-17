Karabakh eyes breakthrough year, $100 mln investment in Mataghis
January 17, 2018 - 18:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 2018 will be a breakthrough year for Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), with all the sectors set to grow significantly, state minister Arayik Harutyunyan said on Wednesday, January 17.
According to the state minister, $100 million will be invested in Mataghis by local and foreign companies for building new reservoirs for electricity generation, fisheries and tourism.
Harutyunyan said new projects in the sector of agriculture will encompass irrigation systems, horticulture, grain cultivation, cattle breeding and other branches.
The country is also aiming to develop the renewable energy sector, he said, adding that residential homes in several villages will be furnished with solar cells for water supply.
Furthermore, a 1 MW solar power plant project will be implemented with foreign investments in Askeran region.
