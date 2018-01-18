Ars Lunga duo repertoire features pieces by 100 Armenian composers

PanARMENIAN.Net - In the course of seven years, Ars Lunga duo has released 22 CDs presenting works of over 100 Armenian composers owing to VivaCell-MTS support.

The Anthology of Armenian Chamber Music encompasses a wide range of traditions of Armenian academic music, and, most importantly, features not only well-known composers, but also undiscovered talents of the younger generation and composers from the Diaspora.

In 2017, the duo recorded 2 CDs including piano trios written by Karen Ananyan, Ashot Aryan, Madat Avanesov, Eduard Hayrapetyan, Alisa Sargsyan, Svetlana Aleksanyan and performed by violinists Siranush Asatryan (Germany), Teresa Nacharyan, Anna Petrosyan and Mary Margaryan.

Ars Lunga has participated in the Armenian-German music festival in Karlsruhe, performed in Shiller Concert Hall in Offenburg, as well as participated in a number of concerts in Yerevan.

“The project is significant not only in terms of revealing new names among Armenian composers, but also in terms of reviving classical music works which have been long forgotten. The project has drawn accolades from art lovers all over the world. The Anthology of Armenian Chamber Music is an unprecedented project in the history of Armenian music aimed at the development, preservation and propagation of Armenian culture and implemented owing to the long-term support of VivaCell-MTS,” said the director of Ars Lunga, Aram Talalyan.

“It is very important to introduce fresh ideas and reveal new names in classical music. Newness and novelty are not easy to cultivate: it takes time, creative talent and devotion. In case of high art even that does not suffice: constant support is needed for bringing those innovative ideas to life and presenting them to the public. VivaCell-MTS realizes that preservation of musical traditions and their propagation play an important role in the preservation of the national identity,” VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.

The leading telecommunications company in Armenia, VivaCell-MTS has supported the shooting of television films featuring piano duos written by Armenian composers and recordings of works written for Ars Lunga.