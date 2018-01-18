// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Wenger says he likes Mkhitaryan, wages 'won't be a problem'

January 18, 2018 - 14:18 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is close to joining Arsenal, the Express says.

When asked if Mkhitaryan would be coming to Arsenal in a swap with Sanchez, Wenger said: “Yes that is my understanding. I like the player.”

Asked whether wages be an obstacle with Mkhitaryan, he added: “No, the wages will not be a problem.”

He said: "We played many times against him when he was at Dortmund, he appreciates the way we play football."

Mkhitaryan has struggled in his 18 months at Old Trafford, with United boss Jose Mourinho frequently leaving him out of his squad.

As reported earlier, Atletico Madrid are ready to pounce should the Armenia international have second thoughts about moving to the Emirates.

