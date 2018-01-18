Wenger says he likes Mkhitaryan, wages 'won't be a problem'
January 18, 2018 - 14:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is close to joining Arsenal, the Express says.
When asked if Mkhitaryan would be coming to Arsenal in a swap with Sanchez, Wenger said: “Yes that is my understanding. I like the player.”
Asked whether wages be an obstacle with Mkhitaryan, he added: “No, the wages will not be a problem.”
He said: "We played many times against him when he was at Dortmund, he appreciates the way we play football."
Mkhitaryan has struggled in his 18 months at Old Trafford, with United boss Jose Mourinho frequently leaving him out of his squad.
As reported earlier, Atletico Madrid are ready to pounce should the Armenia international have second thoughts about moving to the Emirates.
Top stories
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.
At one point, Turkish football club Besiktas was reportedly also interested in signing Mkhitaryan, who would replace Talisca.
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Armenia energy minister resigns Ministry spokesman Vasak Tarposhyan confirmed that Manukyan has indeed submitted a resignation letter, but failed to provide more details.
Armenia signs CoE's Convention on combating violence against women Out of the 47 member States of the Council of Europe, only Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation have not signed the Convention.
Scientists edge closer to creating male contraceptive pills After conducting a study on rats, a report published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry shows the contraceptive benefits of ouabain.
Project for Yerevan’s new public transport network unveiled The project for building a new public transport network for the Armenian capital city of Yerevan was unveiled at the meeting on Thursday.