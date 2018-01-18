Armenia's FIFA standing unchanged at 90th spot for fourth straight month

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's standing in the latest FIFA ranking remained unchanged at the 90th spot for the fourth month in a row as the federation released the new list on Thursday, January 18.

Leading the FIFA ranking are Germany, Brazil and Portugal, while Argentina, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, France and Chile round out the top 10.

The Armenian team last played two friendly matches against Belarus and Cyprus in November 2017, winning both with a score of 4:1 and 3:2, respectively.