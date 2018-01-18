Armenia's FIFA standing unchanged at 90th spot for fourth straight month
January 18, 2018 - 17:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's standing in the latest FIFA ranking remained unchanged at the 90th spot for the fourth month in a row as the federation released the new list on Thursday, January 18.
Leading the FIFA ranking are Germany, Brazil and Portugal, while Argentina, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, France and Chile round out the top 10.
The Armenian team last played two friendly matches against Belarus and Cyprus in November 2017, winning both with a score of 4:1 and 3:2, respectively.
Top stories
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.
At one point, Turkish football club Besiktas was reportedly also interested in signing Mkhitaryan, who would replace Talisca.
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
How a fine Armenian jewelry house nestled and prospered in Thailand At Maison Artinian, artists muse and collaborate on collections, offering a beautiful selection much admired by customers.
Armenia energy minister resigns Ministry spokesman Vasak Tarposhyan confirmed that Manukyan has indeed submitted a resignation letter, but failed to provide more details.
Armenia signs CoE's Convention on combating violence against women Out of the 47 member States of the Council of Europe, only Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation have not signed the Convention.
Scientists edge closer to creating male contraceptive pills After conducting a study on rats, a report published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry shows the contraceptive benefits of ouabain.