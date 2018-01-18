// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia energy minister resigns

January 18, 2018 - 17:29 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian minister of energy infrastructure and natural resources Ashot Manukyan has resigned.

In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net ministry spokesman Vasak Tarposhyan confirmed that Manukyan has indeed submitted a resignation letter, but failed to provide more details.

Manukyan was appointed to the post in September 2016, having earlier served as CEO at Energoinvest Holding.

