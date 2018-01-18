Armenia energy minister resigns
January 18, 2018 - 17:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian minister of energy infrastructure and natural resources Ashot Manukyan has resigned.
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net ministry spokesman Vasak Tarposhyan confirmed that Manukyan has indeed submitted a resignation letter, but failed to provide more details.
Manukyan was appointed to the post in September 2016, having earlier served as CEO at Energoinvest Holding.
