Mkhitaryan seems to be saying 'goodbye' to Man United teammates

PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan appears to have said 'goodbye' to his Manchester United team-mates in a photograph posted to Instagram - which was shared by four other players, Mirror says.

The Armenian is set to complete his switch to Arsenal this January transfer window, with Alexis Sanchez heading in the opposition direction.

Mkhitaryan was in training on Thursday, January 18, perhaps for the final time, and posted a picture of himself alongside some of his Manchester United team-mates to social media.

Alongside the image the midfielder wrote: "Fun times at training today."

Interestingly, the picture, which was initially uploaded by Anthony Martial, was re-posted by the Armenian, and then re-shared by two other Manchester United players.

It appears to show the group of players who won the session's training match.

Paul Paul shared the image with the words: "Winning team today," while Marouane Fellaini uploaded it with the words: "Winning team".

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger discussed Mkhitaryan's impending transfer on Thursday morning, as he all but confirmed Sanchez's departure.

When asked if Mkhitaryan would be coming to Arsenal in a swap with Sanchez, Wenger said: “Yes that is my understanding. I like the player.”

Asked whether wages be an obstacle with Mkhitaryan, he added: “No, the wages will not be a problem.”