Armenia Aircompany launching Yerevan-Cologne flights from April 24
January 19, 2018 - 11:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia Aircompany is launching Yerevan-Cologne-Yerevan regular flights on April 24, the carrier said in a Facebook post.
According to the company, the flights to the German city are scheduled for Tuesdays and Fridays.
According to earlier reports, Armenia was also set to start flying to France on April 19, but no further details are available for now.
Director General Robert Hovhannisyan said in December that the company will also carry out charter flights to more destinations.
Starting from the summer of 2018, the carrier will fly to Varna and will resume flights to Erbil and Baghdad from March.
In April 2018, Armenia's fleet will be joined by a new liner - the Embraer 190.
