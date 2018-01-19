Shiseido unveils battery-free LED eyelashes
January 19, 2018 - 12:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Japanese beauty company Shiseido has unveiled new battery-free LED lashes through ‘wireless power feeding’ technology that transmits power using micro waves from remote places, Global Cosmetics News says.
Researchers teamed up with Ritsumeikan University to develop the 3.5-cm-long receiver device, which has an LED and antenna and was attached to commercially available lashes, demonstrated to the media on a mannequin.
Talking of the innovation, Shiseido said, “I wonder if there could be a demand as a new type of fashion statement in the dark at events such as concerts, dance parties or firework events.”
The beauty company is thought to be looking to develop the technology for consumer use, with the micro wave said to be lower than government standard for this energy source, therefore acceptable for human use. Shiseido is also looking to apply the technology to lightweight clothing to be able to record body temperature or pulse rate.
LED lashes were given a celebrity endorsement recently with US actress Dakota Johnson trialling them for a recent Allure shoot, giving her own ‘tutorial’ on how to wear them.
Top stories
Armenia's government prioritizes information technology with measures like tax breaks and educational programs, the article says.
Triada Studio's imagination stirring puzzle Shadowmatic was named among Google Play’s Best Innovative Games of 2017.
Most long-haul diesel trucks are priced around $120,000 and cost tens of thousands of dollars to operate each year.
The application enables users to modify photos in the style of prominent Armenian artists such as Martiros Saryan, Minas Avetisyan
Partner news
Latest news
Russia ships new batch of military equipment to Azerbaijan Russia has shipped another batch of weapons and modern military equipment to Azerbaijan under an intergovernmental agreement.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan left out of Man United squad against Burnley Asked if the Sanchez deal was dependent on Mkhitaryan moving in the opposite direction to Arsenal, Mourinho added: “I don’t know."
Armenian athlete Artur Davtyan named among FIG’s top gymnasts Armenian athlete Artur Davtyan was named one of the world’s top gymnasts of 2016-2017 by the International Federation of Gymnastics.
Scientists claim to have designed a universal flu vaccine The University of California–led group reported in this week’s Science that they may have created the “Goldilocks” of flu vaccines.