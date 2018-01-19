Armenian pianist to perform with Helsingborg Symphony Orchestra
January 19, 2018 - 14:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian pianist Nareh Arghamanyan will perform with the Helsingborg Symphony Orchestra, Sweden’s most distinguished symphony, at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, New Jersey on February 15, The Advertiser News South says.
Highly acclaimed for her “Elegance, humour, fiery imagination“, “unique sensual narrative tone”, “precise stylistic approach”, “dazzling technique”, “charismatic stage presence”, and described as a “major, major, major talent…potential superstar” by Musical America Magazine, Arghamanyan, who is still in her twenties, has shaken the music world and has been praised worldwide by various critics, concert presenters, conductors, and audiences alike.
Born in Armenia in 1989, she studied with Alexander Gurgenov at the Tchaikovsky Music School in Yerevan and at the age of 15 became the youngest student to enroll in the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna in the class of Heinz Medjimorec.
Nareh continued her studies with Avedis Kouyoumdjian as well as with Arie Vardi in The Hanover University of Music and Drama.
