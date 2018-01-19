Armenia PM to participate in World Economic Forum in Davos

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan will leave for Switzerland on Monday, January 22 to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2018 in Davos.

On the sidelines of the event the premier will hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with heads of state, representatives of international organizations and business companies.

Also, Karapetyan will take part in the Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders (IGWEL).

President Serzh Sargsyan has once participated in the Davos forum.