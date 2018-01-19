Armenia PM to participate in World Economic Forum in Davos
January 19, 2018 - 15:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan will leave for Switzerland on Monday, January 22 to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2018 in Davos.
On the sidelines of the event the premier will hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with heads of state, representatives of international organizations and business companies.
Also, Karapetyan will take part in the Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders (IGWEL).
President Serzh Sargsyan has once participated in the Davos forum.
Top stories
French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Yerevan in October 2018, ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte confirmed.
The final declaration, published on the European Council's website, does not mention any specific conflicts in the region.
Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
“The union is in the stage formation and certain issues have yet to be regulated,” Aravot cited her as saying on Thursday, July 27.
Partner news
Latest news
Russia ships new batch of military equipment to Azerbaijan Russia has shipped another batch of weapons and modern military equipment to Azerbaijan under an intergovernmental agreement.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan left out of Man United squad against Burnley Asked if the Sanchez deal was dependent on Mkhitaryan moving in the opposite direction to Arsenal, Mourinho added: “I don’t know."
Armenian athlete Artur Davtyan named among FIG’s top gymnasts Armenian athlete Artur Davtyan was named one of the world’s top gymnasts of 2016-2017 by the International Federation of Gymnastics.
DFA CEO talks IT, investments at Gyumri Technology Center The Gyumri Technology Center hosted the Development Foundation of Armenia's CEO Armen Avak Avakian at its weekly Techno-Friday meeting