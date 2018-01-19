Gunners midfielder says Mkhitaryan would be a success at Arsenal

PanARMENIAN.Net - Gunners midfielder Granit Xhaka has backed Henrikh Mkhitaryan to be a success at Arsenal if he joins in exchange for Alexis Sanchez, The Daily Mail says.

Mkhitaryan has struggled to make an impact at Manchester United since joining in the summer of 2016 and is set to move to the Emirates Stadium, with Sanchez going the other way.

Having impressed Gunners boss Arsene Wenger while playing against Arsenal for Borussia Dortmund, Mkhitaryan has been a long-term target for the Frenchman.

Signing the Armenia international would soften any blow suffered by the loss of Sanchez, who is out of contract in the summer and could walk away then for free.

Xhaka, who came up against Mkhitaryan during his time in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach, reckons he has seen enough to know he can shine in north London.

“I read that in 2009 he said that he likes Arsenal,” said Xhaka.

“I’m sure the style of play here would suit him. Every player has their own qualities. He is a great footballer so let’s just see what happens.

“It was tough to play against him. To be honest, I would rather have played alongside him. He is a player who is obviously very good and has lots of good qualities as well.”

Xhaka was referring to a UEFA interview with Mkhitaryan during his spell at Armenian side Pyunik where he praised Wenger and said Arsenal were his “favourite team” and that he would “want to play there one day”.