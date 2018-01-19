Turkey again arrests journalist and activist Suat Corlu
January 19, 2018 - 17:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Journalist and activist Suat Corlu, husband of German journalist Mesale Tolu, has been arrested again in Turkey, along with at least five others. Tolu and Corlu had been released from jail just weeks ago, Deutsche Welle says.
Turkey and Germany's relations began to dwindle after the Bundestag passed a resolution on June 2, 2016 recognizing the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide.
Suat Corlu, who works as a journalist in Istanbul and is a board member of the Socialist Party of the Oppressed (ESP), has been detained again by Turkish police on Thursday.
Like his wifeMesale Tolu, a German journalist with Turkish roots who was freed from prison last month, Corlu has been accused of being a member of a terrorist organization.
Corlu had only been freed from jail on November 29. Both Tolu and Corlu were arrested and jailed in April 2017.
At least four other activists were also detained in raids in major Turkish cities late on Thursday, which also targeted the Socialist Youth Associations (SGDF).
ESP said at least five of its members were arrested in the raids. The party is part of the pro-Kurdish HDP party, which has repeatedly been targeted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan left out of Man United squad against Burnley Asked if the Sanchez deal was dependent on Mkhitaryan moving in the opposite direction to Arsenal, Mourinho added: “I don’t know."
Armenian athlete Artur Davtyan named among FIG’s top gymnasts Armenian athlete Artur Davtyan was named one of the world’s top gymnasts of 2016-2017 by the International Federation of Gymnastics.
DFA CEO talks IT, investments at Gyumri Technology Center The Gyumri Technology Center hosted the Development Foundation of Armenia's CEO Armen Avak Avakian at its weekly Techno-Friday meeting
Gunners midfielder says Mkhitaryan would be a success at Arsenal Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka has backed Henrikh Mkhitaryan to be a success at Arsenal if he joins in exchange for Alexis Sanchez