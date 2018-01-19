Turkey again arrests journalist and activist Suat Corlu

PanARMENIAN.Net - Journalist and activist Suat Corlu, husband of German journalist Mesale Tolu, has been arrested again in Turkey, along with at least five others. Tolu and Corlu had been released from jail just weeks ago, Deutsche Welle says.

Turkey and Germany's relations began to dwindle after the Bundestag passed a resolution on June 2, 2016 recognizing the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide.

Suat Corlu, who works as a journalist in Istanbul and is a board member of the Socialist Party of the Oppressed (ESP), has been detained again by Turkish police on Thursday.

Like his wifeMesale Tolu, a German journalist with Turkish roots who was freed from prison last month, Corlu has been accused of being a member of a terrorist organization.

Corlu had only been freed from jail on November 29. Both Tolu and Corlu were arrested and jailed in April 2017.

At least four other activists were also detained in raids in major Turkish cities late on Thursday, which also targeted the Socialist Youth Associations (SGDF).

ESP said at least five of its members were arrested in the raids. The party is part of the pro-Kurdish HDP party, which has repeatedly been targeted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.