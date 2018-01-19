DFA CEO talks IT, investments at Gyumri Technology Center

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Gyumri Technology Center hosted the Development Foundation of Armenia's CEO Armen Avak Avakian at its weekly Techno-Friday meeting on Friday, January 19.

Avakian introduced the structure, functions, the DFA's support tools for businessmen, IT entrepreneurs, startup representatives and students from Gyumri and Shirak province.

The participants of the meeting were also briefed about the activities of export promotion and investment attraction, which, together with DFA's sales, marketing and project management teams, are promoted by the DFA's 30 official representatives and partners in 26 countries around the world.

"No one will realize your thoughts and ideas. If you have projects, business plans, then you have to fight and take steps to achieve them. The Foundation can only help. So, if you have good projects, be ready to make an effort and turn them into businesses,” said Avakian.

Currently, 25 companies operate in Gyumri Technology Center, with some of them successfully cooperating with foreign customers.

The Gyumri Technology Center aims to turn the city into a regional and international IT and high tech hub. During the previous 35 Techno-Fridays, heads of major companies, leading experts in the sector were hosted.