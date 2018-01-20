EU gives credit to Armenia for efforts in fighting corruption

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union is very much satisfied with the anti-corruption legislation drafted by the Armenian government, head of the EU delegation to the country Piotr Switalski said in response to a question about his position on political corruption in Armenia.

“These are the legislative provisions created to regulate the practices of election corruption, i.e. vote buying and abuse of administrative resources, as well as the use of threats through administrative mechanisms,” Switalski was quoted as saying by Aysor.am.

According to him, the measures taken by the government reveal that the EU-Armenia dialogue is moving in the right direction.

“Following the last elections, the OSCE wrote in its comprehensive report that discussions and arguments have been held in the European Parliament and other European institutions, proving once more that the Armenian government did not wait for the next elections, but moved to solve the issue proactively,” the envoy said, adding that Armenia and the EU are having a constructive dialogue.

Armenia and the European Union signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in late November 2017. Only Estonia has ratified the deal so far, while all the remaining 27 members of the bloc and Yerevan have yet to officially give approval to the document.