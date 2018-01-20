Record high air temperature registered in Armenia's capital
January 20, 2018 - 12:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A historical fact from a meteorological point of view was registered in Yerevan on Friday, January 19, said Gagik Surenyan, head of Hydromet Service of the Meteorological Center of Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.
Air temperature at Yerevan Zvartnots weather station reached 15°C which is by three degrees higher than the record high of 12°C registered in the Armenian capital in 1976, Surenyan revealed in a Facebook post.
Furthermore, 13.5°C was registered at Yerevan Erebuni weather station which opened in 1844, higher by one degree than the 12.5°C recorded in 1961.
