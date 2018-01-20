Armenia president to visit France for Macron meeting, PACE session
January 20, 2018 - 16:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President Serzh Sargsyan will visit Paris on January 22-24 to meet with his French counterpart Emanuel Macron, as well as the presidents of the Senate and the National Assembly, the members of Armenia-France parliamentary friendship group.
Following the meeting, the two presidents will give a press conference.
While in Paris, Sargsyan will meet mayor Anne Hidalgo and the representatives of the Armenian community of France.
On the last day of his visit, president Sargsyan will attend the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg, as well as meet with top PACE officials.
