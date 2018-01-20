150 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered on January 14-20

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 150 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani troops were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on January 14-20.

Azeri forces, in particular, fired more than 1800 shots towards the Armenian positions, using firearms, large-scale machine-guns and sniper rifles.

The Artsakh Defense Army units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.