150 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered on January 14-20
January 20, 2018 - 14:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 150 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani troops were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on January 14-20.
Azeri forces, in particular, fired more than 1800 shots towards the Armenian positions, using firearms, large-scale machine-guns and sniper rifles.
The Artsakh Defense Army units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Top stories
The idea was born three years ago in January 2015, when the Holy Martyrs Genocide Centennial Committee began plans for their year of events.
The one-night-only performance will be conducted by Grant Gershon, the Master Chorale’s Kiki and David Gindler Artistic Director.
Saroukhan contributed to pioneering the art form as a type of important political commentary within the region.
The crew was traveling in the region to shoot a film-trip, which would help tourists get first-hand info about what to do and what to see.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Turkey-led forces reportedly recruit children in north Syria Opposition sources report that Turkish-led militant groups in northern Syria have recruited many non-adult males to fight Ankara’s battles.
WikiLeaks reveals info about Armenia’s 2007-2008 election period Current Republican nominee for the president’s post Armen Sarkissian was among the prime ministerial candidates back in 2007.
New AI computer system can predict deaths with 90% accuracy The computer program uses AI to achieve its high-level of accuracy and after an analysis of electronic health records.
Armenian figure skater comes in 15th at European Championships Slavik Hayrapetyan took the 16th spot among 24 participants of the free skating program of the European Championships in Moscow.