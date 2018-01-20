// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian army resumes Idlib offensive after short break

January 20, 2018 - 13:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their field operations in the Idlib Governorate on Saturday, January 20, after a brief hiatus due to the poor weather conditions, Al-Masdar News says.

Led by their elite Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army stormed a number of areas in the Idlib Governorate on Saturday morning, as they attempt to capture more ground near the Abu Dhuhour Military Airport.

According to a military report from Hama, the Syrian Army specifically targeted the town of Tal Salmou Al-Shmali and its corresponding hilltop that are under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Jaysh Al-Izza.

Thus far, no gains have been reported by either side.

