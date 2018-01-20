Syrian army resumes Idlib offensive after short break
January 20, 2018 - 13:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their field operations in the Idlib Governorate on Saturday, January 20, after a brief hiatus due to the poor weather conditions, Al-Masdar News says.
Led by their elite Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army stormed a number of areas in the Idlib Governorate on Saturday morning, as they attempt to capture more ground near the Abu Dhuhour Military Airport.
According to a military report from Hama, the Syrian Army specifically targeted the town of Tal Salmou Al-Shmali and its corresponding hilltop that are under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Jaysh Al-Izza.
Thus far, no gains have been reported by either side.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
Partner news
Latest news
WikiLeaks reveals info about Armenia’s 2007-2008 election period Current Republican nominee for the president’s post Armen Sarkissian was among the prime ministerial candidates back in 2007.
Armenian figure skater comes in 15th at European Championships Slavik Hayrapetyan took the 16th spot among 24 participants of the free skating program of the European Championships in Moscow.
150 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered on January 14-20 Azeri forces fired more than 1800 shots towards the Armenian positions, using firearms, large-scale machine-guns and sniper rifles.
Armenia president to visit France for Macron meeting, PACE session While in Paris, Sargsyan will meet mayor Anne Hidalgo and the representatives of the Armenian community of France.