Syrian army resumes Idlib offensive after short break

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their field operations in the Idlib Governorate on Saturday, January 20, after a brief hiatus due to the poor weather conditions, Al-Masdar News says.

Led by their elite Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army stormed a number of areas in the Idlib Governorate on Saturday morning, as they attempt to capture more ground near the Abu Dhuhour Military Airport.

According to a military report from Hama, the Syrian Army specifically targeted the town of Tal Salmou Al-Shmali and its corresponding hilltop that are under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Jaysh Al-Izza.

Thus far, no gains have been reported by either side.