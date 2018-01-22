Armenia’s Yelk bloc to meet with presidential hopeful from RPA

PanARMENIAN.Net - The members of Yelk, an opposition Armenian parliamentary bloc, will meet with the presidential candidate from ruling Republican Party (RPA) Armen Sarkissian, Yelk lawmaker Ararat Mirzoyan told reporters on Monday, January 22, according to Armtimes.com.

An astrophysicist and former prime minister of Armenia, Sarkissian has been involved in computer software industry and is credited for the authorship of game software. He is one of the original authors of Tetris-Wordtris , the extremely popular tile-matching video game.

Following a meeting with current president Serzh Sargsyan, Sarkissian promised to think about the offer.

According to Mirzoyan, the meeting won’t change the bloc’s stance.

The votes of RPA and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation -Dashnaktsutyun won’t be enough to secure Sargsyan in the president’s post.

Asked which parliamentary bloc will help the RPA in that case, Mirzoyan said: “The Tsarukyan bloc.”