Exhibition of Armenia’s Urartu relics wraps up in Iran

PanARMENIAN.Net - An exhibition called “Iran and Armenia, Memory of a Land” was held at the National Museum of Iran, showcasing 103 historic objects from Armenia and 200 relics from the Islamic Republic, Iran Front page says.

The show, which was held at three galleries of the Islamic Era section of the National Museum of Iran, focused on works mostly belonging to the 4th millennium BC till the 1st century BC. The event was open to visitors from October 17, 2017 to January 17, 2018.

According to a Farsi report on ISNA, holding such an exhibition can be considered as one of the reasons that cultural relations between Iran and Armenia have been on the rise, especially during the past few years.

Such events, the source says, are a factor in opening up the paths for more cultural interactions between the two countries, in a way that the presidents of the two countries signed an MoU last year to expand cultural interactions.