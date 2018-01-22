Exhibition of Armenia’s Urartu relics wraps up in Iran
January 22, 2018 - 13:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An exhibition called “Iran and Armenia, Memory of a Land” was held at the National Museum of Iran, showcasing 103 historic objects from Armenia and 200 relics from the Islamic Republic, Iran Front page says.
The show, which was held at three galleries of the Islamic Era section of the National Museum of Iran, focused on works mostly belonging to the 4th millennium BC till the 1st century BC. The event was open to visitors from October 17, 2017 to January 17, 2018.
According to a Farsi report on ISNA, holding such an exhibition can be considered as one of the reasons that cultural relations between Iran and Armenia have been on the rise, especially during the past few years.
Such events, the source says, are a factor in opening up the paths for more cultural interactions between the two countries, in a way that the presidents of the two countries signed an MoU last year to expand cultural interactions.
Top stories
Asked what have been some of the treats she wished to always have with her, the artist remembered the Armenian wine she drank while in Yerevan.
The 75th Golden Globe Awards were held Sunday, January 7, with Nicole Kidman, Elisabeth Moss and James Franco taking home gongs.
The revelation means fans will have to wait longer than ever for the drama, which has grown into one of the most popular shows in the world.
"Those years were a period of discovery for the painter, amid broader discoveries that transformed art as we know it," the article says.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia to send three skiers to 2018 Winter Olympics Three skiers will represent Armenia at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang in South Korea, the National Olympic Committee said.
Empire State Building made of microbes older than dinosaurs: study Some of the building blocks of the iconic Pentagon and Empire State Building in the United States are made of mineralised microbes.
Researchers working to unlock meaning of person's last-ever dreams Dreams often give patients comfort as they approach death. But they've never been studied scientifically, until now.
VivaCell-MTS reports on growth in traffic, number of calls and messages The growth of internet traffic is conditioned by intensive communication by VivaCell-MTS’ subscribers in social networks.