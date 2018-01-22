Modern Talking and Thomas Anders giving a concert in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Modern Talking frontman Thomas Anders and the Modern Talking Bank will give a live concert in the Armenian capital city of Yerevan on March 27.

Set to be held at Demirchyan Arena, the concert will feature hits from the 1980s.

According to the organizers of the event, tickets will soon go on sale.

Often referred to as Germany's most successful pop duo, Modern Talking consisting of Anders and Dieter Bohlen who have had a number of hit singles, including "You're My Heart, You're My Soul", "You Can Win If You Want", "Cheri, Cheri Lady", "Brother Louie", "Atlantis Is Calling (S.O.S. for Love)" and "Geronimo's Cadillac".