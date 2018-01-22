Armenia will submit Blue Mosque for UNESCO consideration: Iran

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will submit the Blue Mosque in Yerevan to be considered for inclusion in UNESCO's World Heritage List, Deputy Head of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handcraft and Tourism Organisation (ICHTO), Mohammad Hossein Talebian, has said.

According to a Farsi report on ISNA, Talebian has said that some constructions in the Armenian capital hinder the process, adding that the Iranian side has discussed the matter with the Armenian ambassador to the Islamic Republic Artashes Tumanyan.

Talebian, said that the mosque needs to be renovated, and the Islamic Republic has prepared a renovation plan, with the majority of the work set to be performed by the Iranian embassy in Yerevan.

As reported earlier, after having three churches registered in the UNESCO World Heritage List, Iran is trying to add one more Armenian cathedral - Isfahan’s the Vank - to the list